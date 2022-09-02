Every eligible household in Wakefield receives council tax rebate – despite millions waiting across England

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, the Government announced that every household in council tax bands A to D would receive a £150 rebate, as part of a wider package of support to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

These payments started landing in people's bank accounts in April – and new figures from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show that every one of the 144,217 eligible households in Wakefield had received the payment by the end of July.

The story was different across England, with 2.6 million households still waiting to receive support as of the end of July, out of more than 19 million eligible.

Payment has generally happened automatically for those who pay their council tax bills by direct debit.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Payment has generally happened automatically for those who pay their council tax bills by direct debit. But it could take longer to reach council taxpayers without direct debit arrangements, as local authorities need to attempt to contact them about the rebate scheme and carry out checks, the Local Government Association said earlier this year.

The Government has also pledged £144m in 'discretionary funds' to help those not covered by the main rebate scheme, or to provide further support to those who are – such as those who have a council tax reductions due to a disability, but do not live in a band A to D property.

These figures show 10,555 households in Wakefield had received funds from the discretionary fund as of the end of July.

The incoming Prime Minister – to be announced early next week – has been urged to provide more support to tackle the soaring costs of fuel, food and basic goods.

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark said: “We want to make sure that those most in need receive the support that they are entitled to help households with the cost of living.

"This is why I am urging everyone to check their eligibility to receive the rebate and contact their councils if they have not.”