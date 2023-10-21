Guide Dogs partner with Age UK Wakefield to support people with sight loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Age UK Wakefield District joined a number of organisations in Yorkshire, including the Royal Armouries in Leeds, in working collaboratively with Guide Dogs.

With 80 per cent of people living with sight loss over the age of 60, Guide Dogs training is hugely relevant to the people the charity works with.

Volunteers received new training, delivered by the charity’s My Sighted Guide service, which teaches sight loss awareness and practical safe guiding techniques.

Guide Dogs partnered with the Age UK Wakefield District to improve the awareness and skills of volunteers who work with those living with sight loss in the region.

The Age UK Wakefield volunteers and staff received the training, as well as expert advice and guidance, from Kelle Myers, Guide Dogs’ My Sighted Guide community development officer for the North East.

Kelle said: “We understand that living with sight loss is different for everyone, so we offer services in addition to our dogs, including our My Sighted Guide service and sighted guiding training for friends, family and organisations.

“87 per cent of people with sight loss have said that improving the general public’s guiding skills would have a positive or very positive impact on their lives.

“We are proud to have partnered with Age UK Wakefield who are all very devoted to improving their skills in supporting people with sight loss.”