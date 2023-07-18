Here's where kids can eat free (or for a £1) this summer across Wakefield and the Five Towns
As the cost of living crisis continues, many struggling parents will be trying to save the pennies while their children are off school for the summer.
Whether you fancy a trip to your local supermarket cafe, or a treat at a local restaurant, there are many places across the region that have promised to help struggling parents keep costs down by offering free, or discounted, dishes.
The offers also allow for a cheaper family meal out over the holidays.
However, before you make a trip to your favourite restaurant, make sure to check their terms and conditions to ensure that you are getting the best bargain during the school holidays.