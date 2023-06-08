The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, thought they’d won £1,900 on the Community Pot of Gold Jackpot Game, so they were completely surprised to learn they had won 10 times the amount.

Buzz Bingo has said the winner was in such disbelief that they couldn't play their last ticket and even missed the bus home.

And that the prizewinner will put the money towards buying a car as well as booking a much-needed family holiday.

Stacey Mollart, general manager at Buzz Bingo Wakefield, said: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win just over £19,000 on the Community Pot of Gold Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Wakefield.

“Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community.”

The Community Pot of Gold jackpot is a stamp that can be added to every Lunch Club, Big Bite and Late Finale bingo session for just £1 for 2 stamps. Members who call “House” on any number with a Pot of Gold stamp win the jackpot.

And it keeps on growing until it’s won and is linked up between all Buzz clubs.