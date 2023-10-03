News you can trust since 1852
Brave locals abseiled down Wakefield Cathedral to raise funds for numerous charities.
IN PICTURES: Brave fundraisers 'take on the tower' in charity abseil down Wakefield Cathedral

Brave and determined, 34 people gathered to take on the towering heights of Wakefield Cathedral’s iconic tower – all in the name of raising funds for causes close to their heart.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:40 BST

Age was no barrier among the abseilers as participants ranged from teenage daredevils to the eldest at a remarkable 81 years old.

The annual abseil down the tallest spire in Yorkshire took place on Saturday, September 16, following a post covid break, with 34 fearless fundraisers taking part.

There were multiple groups of colleagues and friends, and even several parent-child abseiling pairs who took part to raise evital funds for charities including Wakefield Pride, Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals, Suicide Prevention UK and Wakefield Cathedral itself.

Among the abseilers were British and global multi-medalist gymnast Issy Haigh and Mark Eastwood, MP for Dewsbury.

A spokesperson from Wakefield Cathedral said: “The diversity among abseilers, and their chosen causes, was both evident and heartening.

“As the sponsorship money is still being counted, it is already evident that the generosity of these supporters has exceeded expectations, with the funds raised for Wakefield Cathedral alone nearing £3,500.

“Special thanks go to all abseilers, their sponsors, Terry Rigg for volunteering his time to help organise the event, our photographer for the day Whitfield Benson and Fyffes for the two crates of bananas to share with the attendees."

The abseiling challenge has been confirmed to return next autumn.

To be the first in the know when places become available, join the Wakefield Cathedral mailing list here.

Here are 22 photos of Wakefield Cathedral’s annual Abseil Fundraiser, and the brave locals who offically have taken on the tower!

34 local people completed the incredible challenge.

1. Extraordinary abseil

34 local people completed the incredible challenge.

George, a Wakefield Cathedral chorister who fearlessly descended the cathedral tower in full chorister dress.

2. A touch of tradition

George, a Wakefield Cathedral chorister who fearlessly descended the cathedral tower in full chorister dress.

This was the triumphant return of Wakefield Cathedral’s annual Abseil Fundraiser after a post-covid break.

3. Abseil Fundraiser

This was the triumphant return of Wakefield Cathedral's annual Abseil Fundraiser after a post-covid break.

Determined locals gathered to take on the towering heights of the cathedral’s iconic tower.

4. Towering heights

Determined locals gathered to take on the towering heights of the cathedral's iconic tower.

