Mayor launches £1.7million package to boost creative industries within West Yorkshire

The ‘You Can Make it Here’ support package will support people into the region’s growing creative industries, upskilling them through a bespoke range of initiatives, including training accelerators and mentorships.

New figures published by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority reveal that almost 48,000 creative, cultural and sport roles were advertised in the region during the 12 months up to June 2023 - a 17 percent rise on the previous year and almost three times greater than the national annual increase of six percent.

Now, the new package, which was approved by by the Combined Authority on July 27, hopes to further the creative sector even more.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “Our creative industries are booming with thousands of job opportunities for people across the region and today’s investment will give everyone a chance to get the skills they need to do a well paid job that they love.

“The support we’re providing is key to creating a greater, more diverse pool of talent and opportunities to help drive further growth and innovation throughout the sector.

“It’s going to help us to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that will make a real difference to the lives of people in our communities and beyond.”

The investment also aims to increase economic benefits for the region through culture, helping to boost creative industry businesses and freelancers, as well as tackling the lack of diversity within the sector.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council and Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Place, Regeneration and Housing Committee, said: “West Yorkshire has a strong and diverse creative heritage. It’s fantastic to see the progress our region is making to harness the opportunities which stem from that.