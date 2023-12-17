Mirfield lottery winner gives festive welcome to neonatal babies at Pinderfields Hospital
Susan Crossland knitted more than 180 hats and blankets for newborns being cared for in the neonatal unit at Pinderfields hospital in Wakefield.
The mum-of-four, from Mirfield, is passionate about donating items to the unit after experiencing first-hand the challenges that come with delivering babies prematurely – having given birth to two premature babies at Dewsbury and District Hospital 30 years ago.
Since then, Susan has consistantly knitted items for the unit, and for other neonatal units across the country, and was determined to play a part in supporting local families this Christmas.
Susan, who won £1.2m in 2008, said: “Having had two premature babies myself, I know how difficult it can be in those first few weeks.
"My two boys are all grown up, but I remember how hard it was to get hold of tiny baby items and I know that hospitals like Pinderfields are always in need of hats to keep neonatal babies nice and warm.
“I’m forever grateful to the staff who looked after me and my family during that time so, for the past 30 years, I’ve made it my mission to give back and show my gratitude.
“I absolutely love knitting and, after winning The National Lottery, I’ve had much more time to dedicate to it and am really passionate about making sure I help these babies in any way I can.
“This bundle of items today will hopefully go some way to supporting the unit and, of course, I’ve added a festive twist to some of the items for the Christmas babies on their way!”
Neonatal Ward manager, Callum Douglass, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have such a supportive community around us and are beyond grateful for the donations we receive all year round.
“Items like those that Susan has kindly knitted for us are always in demand and it’s fantastic that we are able to offer our families in the unit these items.
“Having a premature baby, or a baby in need of special care, can of course be a worrying time for new parents, but donations like these help put smiles on faces and provide much-needed support in their time of need."