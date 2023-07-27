News you can trust since 1852
New £50,000 grant announced to help communities within West Yorkshire tackle climate change

Communities will benefit from grants of up to £50,000 to deliver projects that help their area become greener and more resilient to climate change, Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin announces.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Mayor Brabin launched the £1.7 million community grants scheme earlier this week to help cut carbon emissions and make neighbourhoods across the region greener and healthier.

Projects that could benefit from grants of up to £50,000 include those that protect nature, improve people’s wellbeing through walking and cycling, improve the energy efficiency of buildings, or support the production of renewable energy.

Each project must demonstrate that it has supported a disadvantaged community and a reduction in carbon emissions.

Communities can apply for grants of up to £50,000 to deliver projects that help their area become greener.
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority will deliver the funding in partnership with the region’s five local authorities, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield, who will issue the funds according to their local net zero priorities. 

The scheme, which is open to community and voluntary groups as well as social enterprises, will provide grants to projects to be delivered by December 2024.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said:   “We are determined to create a greener, fairer region in the face of the climate emergency and cost of living crisis.

“That’s why we’re stepping in to help communities make that essential transition to net zero and become more resilient against the effects of climate change.

“As we work to deliver our mission of a net zero West Yorkshire by 2038, we need to make sure that no community is left behind.

“That is why we’re working with our partners and local people across the region to make positive, greener changes that will benefit all.”

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are already seeing the effects of climate change and we have no time to waste.

“We have set ambitious carbon reduction targets, both for the Council and the district, and we know that to make progress we all need to work together.

“These grants will make it much easier for our local communities to make some vital changes and reduce their carbon emissions, improving the quality of life for everyone in our district.”

