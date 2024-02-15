Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money, given out at an awards event in Leeds last week (February 7), is from the Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund and will tackle issues such as serious violence, hate crime and support victims of crime and trauma.

The fund is financed through recovered cash and assets seized from criminals by police and prosecutors, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “I promised to deliver a safer, fairer West Yorkshire, and that’s exactly where this one million pounds is going.

“Every area of the county has groups of absolutely fantastic people who put their time and effort into making where they live better or helping people in need, and I am very thankful we are able to support them with these grants.

“This fund would just not be possible without the tireless work of the Economic Crime Unit, so a huge thank you to them for everything they do.”

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins QPM DL said: “The officers and financial investigators in our Economic Crime Unit work hard to seize the cash and property of criminals. By doing so they ensure that crime does not pay in West Yorkshire.

“Knowing that funds they have stripped from those that do harm to communities is put to good use through the Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund brings tremendous satisfaction.”

The next round of the Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund is due to open on May 13.