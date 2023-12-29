A five-year-old entrepreneur used her business profits to buy toys for children in hospital over Christmas.

Mia Britton, the founder and CEO of Mia’s Magnets, used funds from her business to purchase and deliver toys for the children in Pinderfields Hospital this Christmas.

Inspired by the fridge magnets from her grandparents' homes as well as the markets she attended with her parents, Mia set up her own fridge magnet company Mia's Magnets three months ago.

After a recent illness forced Mia to stay in the children's ward of Pinderfields Hospital, she wanted to make sure all the children she saw there would have presents to open on Christmas Day.

Mia was able to buy toys and selection boxes for all the children in Pinderfields Hospital. She wanted to make sure they all had presents for Christmas after staying at the hospital herself

Using her strong business acumen, Mia decided to direct funds from her business towards buying each child in the hospital a toy to open on Christmas Day.

Mia said to her parents, Jane and Antony Britton: “Just in case Santa does forget them, then at least they’ll know that I haven’t, and they get something.”

With help from older sister Evie, Mia sold her magnets every Sunday at the Thorp Arch car boot and indoor market.

Further expanding the business, Mia has collaborated with Wakefield band Ninja Chicken, making special magnets for the band to sell as merchandise.

Mia's Magnets CEO at Smyths. The five-year-old used profits from her company to buy toys for children in Pinderfields Hospital this Christmas.

Every penny was saved, and a week before Christmas Mia went to Smyths at Crown Point Shopping Park, Leeds. She filled two trolleys of soft toys so that every child could receive a gift at the hospital.

The savings did not meet what she needed, but after some haggling and explaining to the manager what the toys were for, Mia secured a deal and purchased the toys at a discounted price.

The next day, she returned to the market to sell the remaining magnets. After hearing about Mia's Christmas donation plans, buyers at the market flocked to purchase the magnets and give donations.

Mia, of Rothwell, used these extra funds to buy selection boxes to accompany all the gifts.

Mia Britton at Thorpe Arch car boot and indoor market. She sells her own handmade laser-engraved fridge magnets

Jane said: “Proud doesn’t even cover it. It’s just so amazing.”