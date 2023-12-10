£11.4million investment announced for businesses across Wakefield and Dewsbury
The announcement by Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, follows news that West Yorkshire has been named as the government’s third Investment Zone, which will unlock £220million of investment for health tech and digital businesses to grow and innovate across the region.
Funding awarded to voluntary and private sector companies in Wakefield and Dewsbury will also help to launch programmes for businesses to innovate, grow and diversify by sharing knowledge, expertise and resources.
Mayor Brabin said: “West Yorkshire is the best place in the country to start and grow a business.
“The multi-million pound investment into vital projects will support our local businesses to drive innovation and create good, well-paid jobs.
“And it will help to grow our economy as we work to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”
