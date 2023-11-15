Tileyard North: Tickets on sale for annual Christmas charity lunch which has moved into Wakefield creative hotspot
Wakefield Annual Christmas Charity Lunch (WACCL), which was first held in 2011 and has since raised more than £300,000, is returning to Tileyard North for its second year at the new venue.
The popular charity lunch debuted at Wakefield’s new creative space as part of a location shake-up last year and, due to the vast success, will return there on December 14.
This year’s charities and not-for-profits include the Theatre Royal Wakefield Performance Academy, the Laila Milly Foundation, My Burns Club, Levi Star, Star Bereavement, The Give A Duck Foundation, Cyclists Fighting Cancer and Sense and Blossom Training and Development.
Having already raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity, the committee behind the event is now setting its sights on reaching a new collective target of £350,000 – by raising £30,000 this year.
After generous contributions from across the business community raised £17,000 during the event in 2022, the committee is hoping that the extra space in Tileyard North, which allows for more ticket sales, will help to hit the ambitious target.
Chair of the WACCL committee, Clare Thornton, said: “We have been planning WACCL 2023 since the last event finished and have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure it is the biggest and best yet!
“Hitting our target of £350k will mean securing £30k this year and, although ambitious, we know that it’s possible. Having 100 additional tickets available will take us one step closer.
“Many businesses from across the district use WACCL as their company Christmas party and we would encourage others to do the same. After all, we’ve done the hard work for you, all you need to do is book your tickets, come along and have a great time!”
Bringing together more than 300 guests during the Christmas lunch experience, those attending will enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz, three-course dinner, entertainment, games, a raffle and an auction.
Tickets are £60 each or £550 per table and can be purchased from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wakefield-annual-christmas-charity-lunch-tickets
For further details about WACCL, its beneficiaries and the organisations that it has previously supported, visit: https://waccl.co.uk/