The Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund diverts money taken from the criminal activities by police and prosecutors, back into organisations that are making their local areas safer.

At the fund’s awards evening on Tuesday (September 12), 49 organisations received a total of £331,621 for their community-based projects supporting victims and witnesses.

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the tireless efforts of those who work to make our communities safer and stronger.”

Each organisation received a cash boost of up to £8,000, with projects including Invictus Wellbeing – which runs a programme supporting people back into employment in Halifax – and Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield – which supports under 18s who are victims of, or witness, criminal activity.

Learnest CIC will use its grant to offer support to LGBTQIA+ victims of hate crime across Wakefield and providing a hate incident reporting centre.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins said: “I’m pleased that such worthy causes based in communities across the whole of West Yorkshire can be helped to thrive and provide vital support for the victims and witnesses of crime.

“This funding has been obtained from the efforts of West Yorkshire Police’s officers and financial investigators who have worked diligently to ensure the seizure of ill-gotten cash, luxury assets and goods from criminals.