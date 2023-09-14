News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Victims of crime in Halifax, Wakefield and Mirfield to benefit from money taken from criminals

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin has announced that over £330,000 of cash seized from criminals is set to benefit victims of crime in Halifax, Wakefield and Mirfield.
By Kara McKune
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund diverts money taken from the criminal activities by police and prosecutors, back into organisations that are making their local areas safer.

At the fund’s awards evening on Tuesday (September 12), 49 organisations received a total of £331,621 for their community-based projects supporting victims and witnesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the tireless efforts of those who work to make our communities safer and stronger.”

At the fund’s awards evening on Tuesday, 49 organisations received money for their community-based projects.At the fund’s awards evening on Tuesday, 49 organisations received money for their community-based projects.
At the fund’s awards evening on Tuesday, 49 organisations received money for their community-based projects.
Most Popular

Each organisation received a cash boost of up to £8,000, with projects including Invictus Wellbeing – which runs a programme supporting people back into employment in Halifax – and Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield – which supports under 18s who are victims of, or witness, criminal activity.

Learnest CIC will use its grant to offer support to LGBTQIA+ victims of hate crime across Wakefield and providing a hate incident reporting centre.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins said: “I’m pleased that such worthy causes based in communities across the whole of West Yorkshire can be helped to thrive and provide vital support for the victims and witnesses of crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This funding has been obtained from the efforts of West Yorkshire Police’s officers and financial investigators who have worked diligently to ensure the seizure of ill-gotten cash, luxury assets and goods from criminals.

“It’s satisfying to know they are no longer profiting from their criminal activities and that the money is now being put to good use.”