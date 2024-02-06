Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance nominated for new award at The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The independent charity responded to over 1,600 incidents, including treating over 1,000 patients, of which approximately 110 were children, across the last year.

Now its life-saving work has been recognised as it is nominated at The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024 for The Charitable Excellence Award.

The newly introduced category was created in response to the overwhelming nominations received for charitable organisations during the recent nomination process.

It seeks to highlight the remarkable work carried out by various organisations in the Yorkshire region, acknowledging not only their charitable acts but also their dedication, innovation, and steadfast commitment to their causes.

This accolade holds particular significance as the ultimate winner will not only be recognised for their exceptional charitable contributions but will also be designated as The Yorkshire Choice Awards chosen charity for 2025.

Paul Holmes, Clinical Operations Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: "Being nominated for the Charitable Excellence Award in The Yorkshire Choice Awards is a testament to the collective dedication of our entire team at YAA.

In 2023, the independent charity responded to over 1,600 incidents - treating over 1,000 patients.

"It goes beyond acknowledging our frontline efforts, and highlights the collaboration of our critical care, fundraising, and head office teams. Our ability to respond swiftly to emergencies and make a difference in people's lives is a result of this joint effort.

"Witnessing the impact of our life-saving missions every day, this nomination reflects our shared commitment to the well-being of our community.

“On behalf of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, I extend heartfelt thanks to everyone contributing to our cause.

"Whether through voting, fundraising initiatives or regular donations, your support enables us to continue providing critical care when it matters most.

"This nomination is not just for us; it's for every member of the YAA family and the incredible individuals standing with us in our mission."

Each award winner is decided by a public online vote, which is now live and extends until April 12.

The winners will be announced during The Yorkshire Choice Awards Gala Dinner, which is scheduled for June 7, at The Centenary Pavilion at Leeds United.