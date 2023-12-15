Wakefield doctor raises more than £10,000 during charity triathlon for humanitarian crisis in Gaza

A Wakefield-based doctor with Palestinian heritage has raised more than £10,000 for humanitarian funds in a sporting weekend to highlight a message of peace, unity and humanity.

Dr Suesanne Samara, who works for Spectrum Community Health CIC in Wakefield, completed a triathlon challenge for her fundraiser with best friend Sarah Sochon-Smith, a fellow doctor who has Israeli relatives.

As news of the fundraiser spread in the run-up to their challenge, they were joined by participants who pledged their own distances.

Ultimately, 153 people from seven different countries worldwide - aged between two and 78 years old - took part to raise vital funds.

Dr Suesanne Samara completed the triathlon challenge for her fundraiser with best friend Dr Sarah Sochon-Smith.

The group also included MP for Leeds North West, Alex Sobel, whose parents hail from Israel.

The fundraising triathlon, which began on Saturday, November 25, had a goal of 12km of swimming (the border of Gaza with Egypt), 51km of cycling (the border of Gaza with Israel) and 41km of running (Gaza sea distance) – ultimately completing a distance which equals the perimeter of Gaza (102km).

However, the group’s united efforts achieved the equivalent of encircling Gaza 27 times (2,760km), raising £10,606 to date, with all funds raised going towards the Médecins Sans Frontiers' conflict appeal.

Dr Samara said: “As a Muslim British Palestinian, and primarily a human, the last couple months have been so difficult to understand.

Dr Suesanne Samara, who works for Spectrum Community Health CIC in Wakefield, has raised over £10k for the Medecins Sans Frontieres' conflict appeal.

"Whichever side of the conflict you sit on, the scale of devastation and suffering is unimaginable.

"The loss of civilian lives is sending shockwaves of grief, insecurity, hate, division, and fear for the present and future across the globe.

"As a human race, we are not OK right now and need positive action to signal peace, unity and dialogue for the sake of humanity.

“Sarah and I coming together for this fundraiser, despite it being hard to open channels of dialogue about this painful conflict, has brought us closer together as best friends, mothers, doctors and humanitarians.

"Naturally, we have different perspectives on things - but we both deeply believe in the most fundamental principles above all; peace, humanity and unity.