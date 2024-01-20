A Hemsworth recruitment fair could help people tick ‘new career’ off their new year list with suitable candidates being interviewed on the day.

The adult social care recruitment event is taking place on Thursday, January 25.

The drop-in event, which will be held at Hemsworth Community Centre, will run from 10am to 1pm.

It is being organised by Wakefield Cares Careers Hub and those looking for jobs in the care industry could potentially walk out with a new career, with suitable candidates being interviewed on the day.

The event at Hemsworth Community Centre

Active recruiters from across the Wakefield care industry will be present and there will be support with applications and career guidance available.

Available job opportunities include roles such as care assistants, social workers, care co-ordinators, activity co-ordinators, administrators, domestic assistants and support workers.

Hemsworth Community Centre can be found at Bullenshaw Road.