Wakefield property statistics: Surveys show house prices continue to fall below the national average
A new study shows house prices have fallen for the fifth month in a row, with the cost of a home 0.6% lower in January 2023 compared to December 2022 – here’s an overview of how Wakefield compares.
A survey by Nationwide Building Society found in January, the average price of a property reached £258,297, a decrease of almost £4,000 from December when the average price was £262,068.
Within Wakefield, properties had an overall average price of £211,472 over the last year, £46,000 below the UK average.
Data from Rightmove shows the majority of sales in Wakefield in 2022, were terraced properties, selling for an average of £158,247.
Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £205,569, with detached properties fetching £393,843.
Throughout 2022, 313 properties were bought via Rightmove within Wakefield with the highest selling for £1 million and the lowest at £35k.
Overall, sold prices in Wakefield were 5% down on the previous year.