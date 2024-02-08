News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield travel agent raises over £5000 for local charities at annual fundraising gala

One World Travel raised £5,500 for two Wakefield charities at their annual fundraising charity gala which took place last week.
By Kara McKune
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
The fundraiser, held on February 3 by travel agents One World Wakefield, hosted this year’s event at the King’s Croft Hotel in Pontefract and had over 200 guests and clients in attendance.

Ultimately, over £5,500 was raised by guests and the Wakefield travel agent team for Wakefield Hospice and Wakefield Cathedral Choir.

The money was raised through numerous generous donations and a charity raffle with prizes ranging from luxury hampers to European city breaks.

One World Wakefield's charity gala has raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

Guests also had the opportunity to bid for two business class return tickets to Shanghai with Virgin and a one-week stay in a North Yorkshire cottage.

A spokesperson for the travel agent said: “We’re incredibly proud to have raised £5,500. I am personally extremely grateful for the kindness we received from our clients, who demonstrated how incredibly charitable the people of Wakefield are.”

