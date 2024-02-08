Wakefield travel agent raises over £5000 for local charities at annual fundraising gala
The fundraiser, held on February 3 by travel agents One World Wakefield, hosted this year’s event at the King’s Croft Hotel in Pontefract and had over 200 guests and clients in attendance.
Ultimately, over £5,500 was raised by guests and the Wakefield travel agent team for Wakefield Hospice and Wakefield Cathedral Choir.
The money was raised through numerous generous donations and a charity raffle with prizes ranging from luxury hampers to European city breaks.
Guests also had the opportunity to bid for two business class return tickets to Shanghai with Virgin and a one-week stay in a North Yorkshire cottage.
A spokesperson for the travel agent said: “We’re incredibly proud to have raised £5,500. I am personally extremely grateful for the kindness we received from our clients, who demonstrated how incredibly charitable the people of Wakefield are.”