Wakefield travel agent raises over £5000 for local charities at annual fundraising gala

The fundraiser, held on February 3 by travel agents One World Wakefield, hosted this year’s event at the King’s Croft Hotel in Pontefract and had over 200 guests and clients in attendance.

Ultimately, over £5,500 was raised by guests and the Wakefield travel agent team for Wakefield Hospice and Wakefield Cathedral Choir.

The money was raised through numerous generous donations and a charity raffle with prizes ranging from luxury hampers to European city breaks.

Guests also had the opportunity to bid for two business class return tickets to Shanghai with Virgin and a one-week stay in a North Yorkshire cottage.