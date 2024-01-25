Wakefield’s 18 richest neighbourhoods based on income including Durkar and Nostell

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Wakefield which were named the richest, based on the latest statistics published by the Office for National Statistics.

Of the 209 neighbourhoods within the district, 59 were among the 20 per cent most income deprived in England – meaning 150 neighbourhoods were not in the ‘more deprived’ categroy.

This means that of the 316 local authorities in England (excluding the Isles of Scilly), Wakefield is ranked 78th most income-deprived.

The full data can be found here: https://www.ons.gov.uk/visualisations/

Of the 150 that are the least income deprived, here are 18 of the richest neighbourhoods – in the ‘least deprived’ category – across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

1 . Netherton Netherton is in the 'least deprived' category of the flat income deprivation profile.

2 . Nostell Netherton is in the 'least deprived' category of the flat income deprivation profile.

3 . Notton Notton is in the 'least deprived' category of the flat income deprivation profile.