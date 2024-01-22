Wakefield’s 21 poorest neighbourhoods based on income deprivation, including Featherstone and Hemsworth

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Wakefield could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Wakefield which were named the most income-deprived, based on the latest statistics published by the Office for National Statistics.

These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills due to their income deprivation.

Of the 209 neighbourhoods within the district, 59 were among the 20 per cent most income deprived in England.

This means that of the 316 local authorities in England (excluding the Isles of Scilly), Wakefield is ranked 78th most income-deprived.

The full data can be found here: https://www.ons.gov.uk/visualisations/

Of the 59, here are 21 of the poorest neighbourhoods across Wakefield and the Five Towns, according to the statistics.

1 . Lupset Lupset is in the 'more deprived' category of the flat income deprivation profile. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Hemsworth Hemsworth is among the neighbourhoods in the 'more deprived' category of the flat income profile on the ONS website. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Thornes Thornes is in the 'deprived' category of the flat income deprivation profile. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales