West Yorkshire Asda staff raise £20,000 for Wakefield-based charity Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Staff’s combined efforts have raised £20,000 and counting for the charity since May through various fundraising initatives.
These initatives include some Asda employees bravely participating in a sponsored skydive in June, fearlessly leaping from 10,000 feet to secure the vital funds and hosting YAA Clothing Banks at 20 stores across Yorkshire since the inception of the YAA recycling scheme.
As a testament to their ongoing commitment, Asda has pledged to continue their support throughout the remainder of the year, scheduling bucket collections at their stores and inviting the YAA fundraising team to visit with their promotional vehicle, which features a replica cockpit simulator for shoppers to enjoy.
The partnership between Asda and YAA began over a decade ago, with YAA displaying Asda's logo on its helicopters since 2014 as a tangible symbol of gratitude.
Asda employees also visited the YAA Nostell air base, in Wakefield, where they learned more about the charity and presented the crew with a cheque for the funds.
Tom French, a senior director at Asda, said, "We set a target equivalent to a day's running costs, and I'm incredibly proud of our team for surpassing this goal. Everyone has truly excelled, and we are genuinely thrilled with their exceptional efforts. Yorkshire Air Ambulance holds a special place in our hearts, and we are wholeheartedly committed to continuing our support."
Regional Fundraising Manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Vickie Cowan, said, " On behalf of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible ASDA teams across West and South Yorkshire, as well as the local community, for their unwavering support.
" Their dedication to achieving their fundraising goal is truly inspiring and significantly contributes to our ongoing mission to save lives. We are thrilled to have the backing of ASDA, and together, we remain committed to making a meaningful difference for those in need."
For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how you can contribute to the life-saving work of the charity, please visit www.yaa.org.uk.