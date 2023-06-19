A new report, set to be discussed by members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority next week, shows that thousands of households and businesses have been helped by the Mayor’s Cost of Living Emergency Fund.

The fund was created last autumn to support frontline community services that helped people meet basic needs, such as food, heating and emergency advice.

Papers published last week by the Combined Authority have revealed that 6,481 households have benefitted from the scheme since it got underway in December 2022 – against a target of 3,172.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy brabin has called on the government for more support for households and businesses struggling under the cost of living crisis.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, called for the government to do more to help struggling families and businesses who are faced with rising costs due to high inflation.

She said: “I’m glad that we have been able to step in and help so many people across West Yorkshire during these difficult times.

“But there is only so much we can do to help struggling families through a cost of living crisis.

"It's about time the Government got a grip of this crisis and delivered on their promise to bring down inflation and the cost of living for those who are on the edge.”