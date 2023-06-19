News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

West Yorkshire Mayor calls on government to 'get a grip' following success of regional cost of living fund

More than 6,000 people struggling to make ends meet across West Yorkshire have benefitted from Mayor Tracy Brabin’s cost of living fund – over double the number expected.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read

A new report, set to be discussed by members of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority next week, shows that thousands of households and businesses have been helped by the Mayor’s Cost of Living Emergency Fund.

The fund was created last autumn to support frontline community services that helped people meet basic needs, such as food, heating and emergency advice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Papers published last week by the Combined Authority have revealed that 6,481 households have benefitted from the scheme since it got underway in December 2022 – against a target of 3,172.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy brabin has called on the government for more support for households and businesses struggling under the cost of living crisis.Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy brabin has called on the government for more support for households and businesses struggling under the cost of living crisis.
Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy brabin has called on the government for more support for households and businesses struggling under the cost of living crisis.
Most Popular

Speaking ahead of the meeting, West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, called for the government to do more to help struggling families and businesses who are faced with rising costs due to high inflation.

She said: “I’m glad that we have been able to step in and help so many people across West Yorkshire during these difficult times.

“But there is only so much we can do to help struggling families through a cost of living crisis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's about time the Government got a grip of this crisis and delivered on their promise to bring down inflation and the cost of living for those who are on the edge.”

The report into business during the cost of living crisis will be discussed by a full West Yorkshire Combined Authority meeting on Thursday, June 22.

Read More
Third of UK fish and chip shops ‘could close’ due to soaring costs