Now in its fifth year, the Movement for Good Awards - which is funded by EIO pls, part of the Benefact Group - will once again see more than £1m gifted to charities up and down the UK and Ireland.

Since the awards began, people in West Yorkshire have submitted over 56,500 nominations, with 69 charities across the region benefiting from over £4m in donations.

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Benefact Group, says: “We are immensely proud to be supporting many hundreds of charities through our Movement for Good Awards for the fifth year running.

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Benefact Group. (Image: Clint Randall)

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference so we’re asking that people give a minute of their time to nominate a cause they care about to receive an award.

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do and all of our available profits go to good causes.

“With financial strain continuing to impact many households, the Movement for Good Awards represents a great way for people to continue to support causes close to their hearts, without worrying about an additional cost.

“Any charity can win no matter how large or small and even with just one nomination. So find a minute, jump online and nominate – because that small amount of time is invaluable for charities.”

Benefact Group has donated almost £200m to charitable causes since 2014 and has just been recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK.

The organisation aims to reach £250m in donations by 2025.

Applications for the Movement For Good awards are now open. To nominate a charity, visit www.movementforgood.com.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

150 winning charities will be announced from Thursday, June 1, with a further 150 revealed in September.

Further gifts will be awarded throughout the year.

