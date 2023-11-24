Yorkshire Air Ambulance announces 'The Big Give Christmas Challenge' to raise vital funds for the charity

Wakefield-based charity Yorkshire Air Ambulance has announced “The Big Give Christmas Challenge” in which it hopes to raise £19,000 in just one week to support its essential operations.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is set to take part in the “Big Give Christmas Challenge 2023” supported by generous match-funding from The Reed Foundation and two Yorkshire businesses, Rockwood Events and Beadlam Tractor Run.

The charity, which has a base in Nostell, Wakefield, is independent – meaning it relies on donations and funding to continue its life-saving work.

From November 28 to December 5, supporters of YAA will have the opportunity to double the impact of their donations through match-funding.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance Paramedics call out to supporters to donate through the Big Give.

This means every contribution will be amplified, turning a £10 donation into a £20 contribution to support the emergency service, without any additional cost to the donor.

The campaign's goal is to raise a final total, including match funding, of £19,000 – equivalent to a day's operational costs.

YAA specialist HEMS paramedic, Tammy Williams, explained the impact the donations will provide to the service, and the importance of community support.

She said: "With costs rising, especially over the winter months, it is crucial that we continue to raise the funds required to keep our service operational to support the people of Yorkshire when they need us most.

“We respond, on average, to four missions per day, delivering the most advanced pre-hospital care to patients, irrespective of their location.

"Our critical care team responds to emergencies of the most severe nature, providing medical interventions that often mean the difference between life and death."

Once the donation pot hits £9,500, it will trigger the unlocking of the match-funding pot, which will double the total funds raised, achieving the target amount.

Tammy added: "Every day, our fundraising teams strive to raise over £19,000 to sustain our life-saving work, which is no small feat.

"We receive no Government funding and depend solely on the generosity of the people of Yorkshire, who consistently rally behind our cause and support us – a gesture for which we are profoundly grateful."