Yorkshire Air Ambulance hosts 'Ta Very Much' Day at Wakefield base for charity donors

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) has thanked its dedicated supporters during its first “Ta Very Much” day – which thanked the independent charity’s donors as part of its 23rd anniversary celebrations.

The event, hosted at the Nostell Air Base in Wakefield on October 24, was designed to show gratitude to donors for their generous contributions.

The name “Ta Very Much” was inspired by Yorkshire – with the name a regional twist to the age-old tradition of saying “thank you”.

The day saw YAA staff, including the life-saving crew of paramedics, doctors, pilots, TCMs and various head office and fundraising teams, briefly stepping away from their daily duties to make the heartfelt calls to the donors who have been instrumental in the success of the charity’s life-saving missions.

If anybody was not able to get through or received a voicemail, YAA staff also sent 500 handwritten postcards bearing a personalised “thank you” message, ensuring that no opportunity to say “Ta Very Much” was missed.

Reflecting on the significance of the “Ta Very Much” Day, specialist paramedic critical care, Sam Berridge, who was part of the team on the day, said: “It's thanks to our incredible supporters that we can swiftly attend to some of our region's most urgent emergencies.

"They provide the essential funding that keeps our service operational and our helicopters in the skies. Therefore, it is absolutely crucial for us to show our heartfelt gratitude.

"'Ta Very Much' Day provided the perfect opportunity to express our thanks.”

The special event was a first for Yorkshire Air Ambulance but, following its success, it is now set to become an annual tradition.

Reflecting on the day, partnerships manager Katie Collinson said: “I was truly touched by the experience of making calls to our generous donors who have supported Yorkshire Air Ambulance over the years.

"It was a heartwarming opportunity to connect with the people who make our life-saving work possible.

"The event exceeded our expectations, and after this resounding success, we are committed to making it an annual tradition.