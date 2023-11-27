News you can trust since 1852
More celebrity selfies: Wakefield folk rub shoulders with celebs including Alan Rickman, Peter Kay and The Hoff!

Here are some more of our readers’ best celebrity interactions where they managed to snap a picture with their favourite stars.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Following an incredible response, here's a second batch of your celebrity selfies!

From Take That to McFly, Jenny from Gogglebox to Jedward – here are 18 dazzling photos of Express readers with their favourite stars.

Marta Granowska met Jamie oliver when she worked for him at Gatwick Airport (Jamie's Italian).

1. Jamie Oliver

Marta Granowska met Jamie oliver when she worked for him at Gatwick Airport (Jamie's Italian). Photo: Marta Granowska

Carole Miles said: "My daughter, Laura Hopkinson, with Peter at The V Festival 2008."

2. Peter Kay

Carole Miles said: "My daughter, Laura Hopkinson, with Peter at The V Festival 2008." Photo: Carole Miles

Joley Gordon said: "I met Karl Pilkington back in 2018 in Leeds. He was exactly like you’d imagine!"

3. Karl Pilkington

Joley Gordon said: "I met Karl Pilkington back in 2018 in Leeds. He was exactly like you’d imagine!" Photo: Joley Gordon

Cathy Eyre said: "Met Jude Law and the late Alan Rickman at a book reading many years ago."

4. Jude Law and Alan Rickman

Cathy Eyre said: "Met Jude Law and the late Alan Rickman at a book reading many years ago." Photo: Cathy Eyre

