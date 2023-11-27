More celebrity selfies: Wakefield folk rub shoulders with celebs including Alan Rickman, Peter Kay and The Hoff!
Here are some more of our readers’ best celebrity interactions where they managed to snap a picture with their favourite stars.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Following an incredible response, here's a second batch of your celebrity selfies!
From Take That to McFly, Jenny from Gogglebox to Jedward – here are 18 dazzling photos of Express readers with their favourite stars.
1 / 5