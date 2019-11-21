Morrisons is giving away a FREE hot drink and mince pie to pensioners

Christmas is just around the corner and with it being the season of goodwill, Morrisons is offering pensioners a free mince pie and hot drink to the elderly in a bid to combat lonliness.

The offer will take place between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on December 3.

All you need to do is simply ask staff about the offer and they can point you in the right direction.

The generous offer by the supermarket chain is more than just an idea of a freebie. It's hoped it will give pensioners a chance to get together, interact and socialise - especially if they are living alone.

According to Age UK, loneliness in the elderly is a serious problem that needs to be addressed with more than 2.2 million people aged 75 and over are living alone in the UK and 1.9 million older people say they feel ignored or invisible.

The festive deal was shared on the Hot UK Deals website earlier this week.