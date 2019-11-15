Move into this stunning four-bedroomed house in time for Christmas

9 Longwall Road, Pontefract.

£324,995

This stunning brand-new four-bedroom detached show home is in a popular development across from Pontefract Park.

It has been built to a high standard with many extras and comes with all furniture, fixtures and fittings included.

Reduced from £334,995,it is priced for completion prior to December 20, 2019. Part exchange and other incentives are available with the builder Harron Homes. The accommodation includes an entrance hall, an open-plan kitchen/dining room with white gloss units with butcher’s block-effect laminate work surfaces and a number of integral appliances. Also a cloakroom, utility room, integral garage and living room with built-in stereo speaker sound system

On the first floor are the four bedrooms and a family bathroom. Bedroom one has built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room, bedroom four has built in wardrobes.

A driveway provides off-street parking leading to the integral garage. An attractive planted garden is to the front with lawned area. Access through a gate to the side of the house leads to an enclosed rear garden, laid mainly to lawn with fenced boundaries, patio seating area and planted borders.

Richard Kendall estate agent

01977 798844