Snapethorpe First School. Winner of a painting competition with Mayor Councillor Mrs Joyce Beech. Published in the Midweek Extra 18.4.1985.

New gallery of old pictures showing Wakefield schools through the years

Take a trip back to the classroom with our gallery of pictures from Wakefield schools first published in the Wakefield Express in the 1980s and 1990s.

Do you recognise yourself, any of your old schoolfriends or teachers? Share your memories with us at editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk All photos are from the Wakefield Library Photographic Collection.

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School holds a Junior Parliament with guest speaker Derek Enright MP. Published in the Wakefield Express 19.6.1992.
Silcoates School holds a sponsored rugby tackle. Published in the Wakefield Express 17.2.1995.
Walton Grove School receives a knitted farm. Published in the Wakefield Express 30.6.1989.
Wakefield Girls High School. Chief Education Officer Tony Lenney presents sports awards. Published in the Wakefield Express 17.5.1991.
