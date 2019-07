Another micro pub looks set to open in Pontefract after town planners agreed to a shop conversion.

The Under Your Skin tattoo studio on Ropergate is to become a small bar, which also has the backing of the Pontefract Civic Society.

The proposed opening hours would be 4pm to 10pm Sunday to Friday, and midday to midnight on Saturdays.

It comes after the town’s first micro pub, The Old Grocers, recently opened on Beastfair, while several other pubs have undergone recent refurbishments.