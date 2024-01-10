New Year fitness: 10 of the best gyms and fitness centres in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The new year is the perfect motivation to try to be more active for many people across Wakefield and the Five Towns.
By Kara McKune
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT
Whether you’re looking to get in shape or just want to be a bit more active – the new year is the perfect starting point for someone interested in signing up to a gym.
From strength training to treadmills, exercise classes to swimming pools – gyms across the district have everything you need to become healthier.
Here are 10 of the best gyms and fitness centres across Wakefield, according to Google Reviews.
1 / 3