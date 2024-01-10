News you can trust since 1852
Here are some of the best gyms across the district.

New Year fitness: 10 of the best gyms and fitness centres in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

The new year is the perfect motivation to try to be more active for many people across Wakefield and the Five Towns.
By Kara McKune
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT

Whether you’re looking to get in shape or just want to be a bit more active – the new year is the perfect starting point for someone interested in signing up to a gym.

From strength training to treadmills, exercise classes to swimming pools – gyms across the district have everything you need to become healthier.

Here are 10 of the best gyms and fitness centres across Wakefield, according to Google Reviews.

SilkWood Park, Fryers Way, Wakefield, Ossett WF5 9TJ. 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 380 Google reviews.

1. Total Fitness

SilkWood Park, Fryers Way, Wakefield, Ossett WF5 9TJ. 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 380 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Antel Developments, Unit 3 Dewsbury Rd, Wakefield WF2 9BL. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 304 Google reviews.

2. The Gym Group

Antel Developments, Unit 3 Dewsbury Rd, Wakefield WF2 9BL. 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 304 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

182 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Wakefield WF2 0AJ. 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 19 Google reviews.

3. Isobodz Gym

182 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Wakefield WF2 0AJ. 4.8 stars out of 5 based on 19 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

6A5, Sovereign House, Trinity Business Park, Waldorf Way, Wakefield WF2 8EF. 5 stars out of 5 based on 26 Google reviews.

4. Pro Fitness Yorkshire

6A5, Sovereign House, Trinity Business Park, Waldorf Way, Wakefield WF2 8EF. 5 stars out of 5 based on 26 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

