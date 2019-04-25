Next given approval to expand online operations in South Elmsall

Clothing manufacturer, Next, has been given approval to increase its car park capacity at its South Elmsall distribution plant due to an upturn in the online retail market.

The firm will increase the number of spaces on Dale Lane by 135, from 242 to 377.

A statement accompanying the plans that had been submitted to Wakefield Council reads: “Next Plc is the owner and operator of the application site and seeks to accommodate new parking spaces to meet increased demand given the success of their retail online business and increase in operational staff in the facility.”

If approved, it would see the main gatehouse entrance moved to accommodate the new car parking spaces serving the 29,900 sq ft warehouse.

Last September Next announced that its online sales jumped by 16.8 per cent to more than £892 million.

However, sales at its high street shops had fallen by 6.9 per cent.