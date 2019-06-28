Night time nature study at Fairburn Ings Sleepout event

A chance to discover night time nature is being offered by staff at Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve with its Big Wild Sleepout event.

Children and their families are encouraged to pitch their tents and roll out their sleeping bags to get closer to nature and discover which night time creatures can be found on the reserve at this behind-the-scenes activity, taking place July 27 to 28.

Activities over the weekend, led by staff and volunteers, will include a survival skills bushcraft session, minibeast hunting, bat walks, stargazing, a campfire quiz, moth trapping and more.

Visitor experience officer at Fairburn Ings, Meryl Varty, said: “Many people enjoy visiting Fairburn Ings by day, but it is not often that you get the opportunity to explore the reserve after dark. From bats, moths and minibeasts to dusk birdsong and marvellous mammals, there’s a whole host of night time wildlife that calls Fairburn Ings home. We’re calling on families to come on a nocturnal adventure with us – get together, get wild and discover the amazing night-life here.”

Families can also take part in their own Big Wild Sleepout at home during the summer holidays. The RSPB provide loads of ideas and resources to help create a wild night. By taking part in the Big Wild Sleepout, participants are taking steps towards the RSPB’s Wild Challenge, a free, year-round nature adventure which offers an online awards scheme, encouraging families to go out and get closer to the natural world.

The event prices for children are £25/£20 RSPB members and for adults prices are £30/£24 RSPB members.

Booking in advance is essential and can be done in person at the reserve, or by calling 01977 628191.