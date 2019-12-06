Nostell is ready and set for its festive season

It wouldn’t really be Christmas in Wakefield until the decorations go up at Nostell.

The stately home is being decked out as a Victorian winter wonderland ahead of its programme of Christmas activities.

Christmas decorations at Nostell Priory.

Nostell volunteer coordinator Carole Roberts said: “Our volunteers have worked so hard alongside staff to make Nostell a very special place for visitors at Christmas.

“They’ve created miles of bunting, dozens of gingerbread houses and hundreds of homemade decorations, not to mention a forest of ‘communitrees’ in our courtyard.

“Community spirit is at the heart of what we do and we can’t wait to welcome a host of different choirs – from schools to choral societies - to perform in the house and courtyard.

“Hopefully visitors will join in with a few carols and get in the Christmas spirit – with new attractions like the family Christmas trails in the house and garden bringing the season alive for kids big and small.”

An event called Nostell Nights at Christmas: All that Glitters, featuring music, live poetry, arts and crafts, and food and drink will be held 6pm til 9pm tomorrow evening.

The home will reopen to the public on Saturday.

On Sunday, Outwood Academy choir will perform in the courtyard at 11am, Castleford Choral Society will perform in the house at noon, and Dearne Valley Singers will perform at 2pm in the house.

A Garden Christmas Trail will be held Saturday to New Year’s Eve in the gardens of the house.

And the Treasure House at Christmas activities will run 11am to 3pm, Wednesday to Sunday, from Saturday, December 7 until Christmas Eve.

The gift shop has 20 specially made limited edition stained glass stars inspired by Nostell by local artist Pam Goodison, who will be at Nostell on Sunday, December 8 for an artisan afternoon.

More information available at nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell.