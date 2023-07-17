14 photos showcasing the adorable dogs of the RSPCA Wakefield dog show and family fun day
The event took place at Clarence Arena, Thornes Park in Wakefield and featured activties, an agility run, a wide range of food and drink and a variety of stalls set up by local businesses.
It saw dogs and owners from across the region head to the Wakefield park for a day filled with fun, treats and sun!
The event was opened by ITV presenter Duncan Wood, followed by a performance from local acrobatics group, Fibre Dance and Acrobatics.
The dog show, which was hosted by Pontefract dog training group, Canine Capabilities, ran throughout the afternoon and awarded a variety of prizes including Best in Show, Best Sausage Catcher and Waggiest Tail.
All funds, which are still being counted, raised from the fun-filled day will go towards the important work the RSPCA Wakefield branch, in East Ardsley, do.
A spokesperson from the branch said: “The money we raised from this event will help us continue our vital work helping more animals in need find the forever home they deserve!”