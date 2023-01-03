7 winter Wakefield walks

Here is our pick of strolls.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Be charmed by art a ramble through the parks’ 500 acres of fields, hills, woodland, lakes and formal gardens.

From the peace of James Turrel’s Deer Shelter Skyspace, to the intriguing shapes of Barbara Hepworth’s the Family of Man, there’s a little bit of magic around each corner.

Lotherton

Lotherton is a beautiful Edwardian estate. A walk around the grounds and gardens during the winter months is truly beautiful, and if it gets too cold you can always pop inside to the on-site Stables cafe to warm up with a cup of tea or hot chocolate.

RSPB Fairburn Ings

On the outskirts of Castleford lies RSPB Fairburn Ings, a haven of peace and tranquility transformed from an industrial space to a wild place over the past 60 years.

Providing a rich habitat for wildlife and birdlife throughout the year, it’s the perfect place to reconnect with nature this winter.

Newmillerdam Country Park

The sheltering woodland of Newmillerdam is ideal for driving the world and its worries from your mind.

Take some time out by the lake and from February you might be lucky enough to see the elaborate courtship dance of the park’s great crested grebes.

Nostell

Feel your heart lift at the sight of Nostell’s golden sandstone walls, lit up with winter sunlight, as you stroll across the gently sloping lawns of the landscaped parkland. Or discover of winding paths through historic oaks in the estate’s Joiner’s Wood.

Pontefract Park

Feast your senses on lush green grassland, the wide, glassy lake, secluded woodland, dynamic wetland and small pools of serene open water.

Pugneys and Sandal Castle