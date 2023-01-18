Adventure awaits with the Ultimate Adventure Van launched after research reveals extent of screen time on holiday

Ultimate Adventure Van from Camplify with comfy beds for the children

Available for February Half Term and beyond, the van was created after research found that two thirds of kids (66 per cent) complain that there’s “nothing to do” on holiday – and that the majority of them turn to screens for entertainment, rather than getting stuck in with things that ignite their imaginations and sense of wonder.

This is the ultimate van to please the children and to please mum and dad, in fact to please all.

It found that just 15 per cent of children have played conkers before, only a quarter (27 per cent) flown a kite, and under a third (30 per cent) skimmed a stone on the water. Over half (53 per cent) have never built a den! Whilst on holiday, kids are more than twice as likely to spend their days watching content on TV, Netflix or Disney Plus than to read or engage in some healthy competition with a board game – with a quarter (25 per cent) spending up to six hours or more consuming digital content.

Enjoy a family holiday in an Ultimate Adventure Van