BBC One's Race Across The World invites locals from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to join new series

The BAFTA winning hit series, is back and is searching for duos of all ages, who are ready to take a step into the unknown and embark on an epic race across land and sea.

On a limited budget and away from the luxuries of modern technology and conveniences, those selected will experience life in some of the world’s most beautiful and remote locations.

Navigating their way across thousands of miles, they will travel through spectacular scenery and dynamic cities, visit ancient wonders, learn local customs, and take part in time-honoured traditions.

Contestants from Race Across the World series three.

The casting studio for Race Across The World are now accepting applications, with the experience opened to both seasoned travellers and travel newcomers.