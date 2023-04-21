Beach Ban: Yorkshire beaches where dogs are now banned - dog walkers could face £1,000 fines

As breaching these enforcement policies could see dog owners facing a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100, which could increase to £1,000 for failure to pay, Kennel Store has advised owners which beaches to avoid and what they should do when visiting a dog-friendly beach.

Dog-bans will take place from the start of May until the end of September at beaches in locations across the UK including Bridlington, Hornsea Beach and Withernsea Beach in Yorkshire.

Tips to follow if visiting a dog-friendly beach – While dog owners may be disappointed that they cannot bring their pet to their favourite beach for some sun, sea and sand, there are still many dog-friendly beaches across the UK they can visit with their pet as long as they follow these essential tips:

Keep your dog on a lead

Even if they are well-behaved, keep your dog on a leash to prevent them from wandering off or getting into dangerous situations, especially in busy areas with many people and other dogs around. Opt for a sturdy, longer lead that allows your dog to explore while still keeping them in your sight.

Train your dog with commands

Ensure your dog’s and others’ safety at the beach by teaching your dog basic commands like “stay”, “come”, and “leave it” that will prevent them from wandering off, approaching dogs and people without permission, or eating something harmful. Also, consistent training will help protect your dog, strengthen your bond, and make your trips more enjoyable.

Monitor your dog’s behaviour

Regularly checking your dog’s behaviour while at the beach is key to ensuring their safety and well-being. Keep an eye on their body language and behaviour, as stress, agitation, and over-excitement can all be signs of discomfort or distress. If you notice these signs in your dog, it is time to take a break from the beach or move to a quieter space to calm your pet down.

Remember to clean up waste after your dog

It is essential to be respectful of others at the beach and clean up after your dog; other animals could risk consuming your dog’s waste and developing illnesses if the stool is contaminated with parasites or toxins and even poses issues for the beach, water and wildlife. Remember to bring bags to collect your dog’s stool and dispose of it in a designated bin.

Penalty for bringing your dog to the beach

Local authorities in Hampshire, Scotland, Northumberland, Yorkshire and Cornwall have carried out Public Space Protection Orders to restrict dogs from beaches from the beginning of May until the end of September.

Durham County Council are also considering a PSPO for dogs.

If the conditions of the PSPO are breached, dog owners will face a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100 under the council enforcement policy. Failure to pay the initial fine will lead to a prosecution, which if convicted, will make you liable for an increased £1,000 penalty.