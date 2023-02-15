Lambing season is in full swing – and a Wakefield farm welcomed assistance from some little helpers to feed some of its new arrivals.

Horncastle Farm at Havercroft on the Wakefield-Pontefract border welcomed families through its doors and provided children with an opportunity to help feed and care for the lambs during the schools’ half-term break.

The farm was established by John Henry Wellburn, who moved from Yorkshire from Lincolnshire in the early 1900s.

The 200 acre site is now owned and operated by the fifth generation of the family and since 2014, the farm has grown wheat, barley, and oilseed rape, as well as including sheep into their cropping rotations.

In 2022, owners of the farm, Lucy and Chad Stevens, made the decision to diversify the farm and open the doors to the public.

Lamb feeding at the farm runs daily, at 10am, 1pm and 4.30pm. A ticket is required for all who wish to partake in the bottle feeding experience, family members wishing to accompany a child can do so but must have a ticket. Accompanying tickets are free.

To book a slot, visit https://horncastlefarm.com/visit-us/.

Here are 12 pictures from the most recent lambing experience at Horncroft Farm.

1 . Residents got to feed lambs at Horncastle Farm Residents got to feed the first lambs of the season at Horncastle Farm. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Feeding time Toddler Tod Newby got to feed one of the lambs. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Bleatings from Horncastle Farm Horncastle Farm's Lucy Stevens with a lamb. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Lapping it up The farm is found in Havercroft, on the Wakefield-Pontefract border. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales