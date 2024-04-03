Blooming lovely: Wakefield organisation launches free Junior Botanists Challenge in the run up to Earth Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Using the character of Wakefield botanist Thomas Gissing, who was the real-life father of famous Wakefield-born novelist George Gissing, this challenge invites young people, and their parents and guardians, across the district to help catalogue the flowers and plants to celebrate Earth Day.

Earth Day 2024 will take place on April 22, with thousands of people from across the globe demonstrating their international support for environmental protection.

In honour of the annual celebration, Empath Action CIC is asking local young people to go out for a walk at a local park or nature reserve, snap pictures of flowers and plants, and then send them to the company.

The challenge is designed to get people out walking and noticing flowers and plants, in honour of Earth Day 2024.

These submissions will contribute to the creation of a vibrant community Gissing Gallery on Empath’s website, showcasing the rich diversity of flora found across Wakefield district and the walks and outdoor routes where to find these fantastic flowers.

Plus, five Junior Botanists will be randomly selected to win an arts and crafts Gissing Goodybag.

"We believe that getting outdoors to exercise and having a connection with nature from a young age can be vital for building long-term mental and physical health," said Steven Busfield, Co-Director of Empath Action CIC.

"Through our Junior Botanists Challenge, we aim to inspire children to appreciate the beauty and importance of plants while also getting in those all important steps."