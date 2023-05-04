It is hoped that the campaign will make angling accessible and fun for all ages (photo: Adobe)

You are not alone – these issues apparently present the greatest obstacles for those wanting to give it a whirl.

But it’s hoped that more people will be able to take up the pastime through a recently launched campaign.

Shakespeare Fishing Tackle and the Angling Trust’s Get Out, Get Fishing campaign, aims to encourage the next generation of anglers by breaking down the barriers that prevent people from trying fishing for the first time.

The scheme centres on a new range of beginner fishing tackle kits, developed by Shakespeare and sold exclusively by GO Outdoors and Fishing Republic.

The kits cover coarse, predator and sea fishing and will be accompanied by instructional videos and other useful resources to help newcomers learn how to use the tackle properly, where to go fishing, and how to create lifelong fishing memories.

“The two biggest barriers for those wanting to get into fishing are not knowing where to go and not knowing what to use,” said Dave McCartney, of Shakespeare’s parent company Pure Fishing.

"Together with the Angling Trust and GO Outdoors, we’re aiming to help people overcome those barriers. The Shakespeare kits have been designed to make it simple, easy, and affordable for people to catch their first fish.

"The packaging features QR codes directing people to excellent resources such as a map of where to fish and find angling coaches around the country, guides to setting up their tackle, and fantastic instructional video content created exclusively for this campaign.

"We want to give people the knowledge, the confidence, and the right equipment to head out and give fishing a go.”

The new fishing equipment is available in GO Outdoors and Fishing Republic stores.

“We’re incredibly passionate about fishing and want everyone to enjoy this pastime, whether they’re an angling expert or a beginner,” said Lee Bagnall, CEO of GO Outdoors, which is supporting the campaign.