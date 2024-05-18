Express readers have shared some of their favourite snaps with the stars.Express readers have shared some of their favourite snaps with the stars.
Express readers have shared some of their favourite snaps with the stars.

Celebrity selfies: Wakefield folk rub shoulders with celebs including Lee Mack, George Ezra and Lulu

By Kara McKune
Published 18th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Readers have shared some of their best celebrity interactions where they managed to snap a picture with their favourite stars.

Here are 18 dazzling photos of Express readers with celebrities.

Katie Milnes shared a snap with the one and only Rob Burrow.

1. Rob Burrow

Katie Milnes shared a snap with the one and only Rob Burrow. Photo: Katie Milnes

Photo Sales
Paula Maguire shared a photo of her with Eddie Redmayne at the premiere of The Theory of Everything in London, in December 2014.

2. Eddie Redmayne

Paula Maguire shared a photo of her with Eddie Redmayne at the premiere of The Theory of Everything in London, in December 2014. Photo: Paula Maguire

Photo Sales
Nathan Sheffield said: "A picture with the late Dave Myers from September 2015 in front of the Wakefield Cathedral. A great memory meeting such a nice fella.

3. Dave Myers

Nathan Sheffield said: "A picture with the late Dave Myers from September 2015 in front of the Wakefield Cathedral. A great memory meeting such a nice fella. Photo: Nathan Sheffield

Photo Sales
Romey Norton met actor Bryan Cranston in London.

4. Bryan Cranston

Romey Norton met actor Bryan Cranston in London. Photo: Romey Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield