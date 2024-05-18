Celebrity selfies: Wakefield folk rub shoulders with celebs including Lee Mack, George Ezra and Lulu

Here are 18 dazzling photos of Express readers with celebrities.
1. Rob Burrow
Katie Milnes shared a snap with the one and only Rob Burrow. Photo: Katie Milnes
2. Eddie Redmayne
Paula Maguire shared a photo of her with Eddie Redmayne at the premiere of The Theory of Everything in London, in December 2014. Photo: Paula Maguire
3. Dave Myers
Nathan Sheffield said: "A picture with the late Dave Myers from September 2015 in front of the Wakefield Cathedral. A great memory meeting such a nice fella. Photo: Nathan Sheffield
4. Bryan Cranston
Romey Norton met actor Bryan Cranston in London. Photo: Romey Norton