Dog walkers invited to RSPCA's 'Paws 4 a Walk' at Thornes Park this weekend

The walk will take place this Sunday, April 3 starting at 11am, with registration from 10.30am.

The walk will start and finish close to the tennis courts, near the cafe and be roughly 4km long.

Payment is £5 per dog and each dog will receive a goody bag to take home at the end.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's still time to sign up for this year's walk at Thornes Park.

To take part, visit the RSPCA website here Those without dogs are still welcome to attend and won’t need to purchase a ticket but donations are encouraged on the day.