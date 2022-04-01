Dog walkers invited to RSPCA's 'Paws 4 a Walk' at Thornes Park this weekend
The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch is inviting dog owners and members of the community to Thornes Park this weekend for a fun-filled walk for you and your pet.
By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:27 am
Updated
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:28 am
The walk will take place this Sunday, April 3 starting at 11am, with registration from 10.30am.
The walk will start and finish close to the tennis courts, near the cafe and be roughly 4km long.
Payment is £5 per dog and each dog will receive a goody bag to take home at the end.
To take part, visit the RSPCA website here Those without dogs are still welcome to attend and won’t need to purchase a ticket but donations are encouraged on the day.
All money raised will go towards helping the branch continue to care for the animals at the Animal Centre in East Ardsley.