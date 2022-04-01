Dog walkers invited to RSPCA's 'Paws 4 a Walk' at Thornes Park this weekend

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch is inviting dog owners and members of the community to Thornes Park this weekend for a fun-filled walk for you and your pet.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:27 am
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:28 am

The walk will take place this Sunday, April 3 starting at 11am, with registration from 10.30am.

The walk will start and finish close to the tennis courts, near the cafe and be roughly 4km long.

Payment is £5 per dog and each dog will receive a goody bag to take home at the end.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There's still time to sign up for this year's walk at Thornes Park.

To take part, visit the RSPCA website here Those without dogs are still welcome to attend and won’t need to purchase a ticket but donations are encouraged on the day.

All money raised will go towards helping the branch continue to care for the animals at the Animal Centre in East Ardsley.

RSPCADog walkersWakefield