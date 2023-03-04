A website created for doggy dating (photo: Adobe)

It may seem like a silly question, but Yappy.com is on a mission to find the pawfect match for your pooch with its brand-new doggy dating service.

New research released by personalised pet brand, Yappy.com has revealed one in three of us are more likely to match with someone on a dating profile if they have a dog in their picture, and 60 per cent of us consider our pups in most of our dating decisions.

Nearly half of the people surveyed admitted that it’s essential for their dog and partner to get along, proving it’s even harder to find the perfect partner when you’re so close to your pup.

Even our dogs are a sucker for a love story, as the research also reveals that one in five of our pet pooches, across the UK, have a partner! However, thanks to the lack of doggy dating apps, it can be harder for our pet pooches to find ‘the one’. Therefore, Yappy.com, has decided to take it upon themselves to play cupid, and launch their very own doggy dating service, giving every pup the opportunity to find their soulmate.

It’s time to find out what your dog’s type is on paper! To sign your dog up, all you have to do is answer a few questions, sit back, relax and let the team of pup-experts at Yappy.com take care of the matchmaking. So, whether your dog is more of the adventurous type, or refuses to go out in the rain, Yappy is calling all furry friends, no matter the size or personality, to apply!

Applications are now open and will be closed on March 31. Once the deadline closes, the in-house team of pup-experts at Yappy.com HQ, will work together to find the pawfect pair and give two pups the chance to go on their very own ‘blind’ date.

Founder of Yappy.com, John Smith, said “At Yappy, we believe everyone is capable of finding love, including our pups. We are delighted to launch our doggy dating service and can’t wait to begin the match-making!”

