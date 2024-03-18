English Tourism Week 2024: The best tourism attractions in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

1 . The National Coal Mining Museum

Explore Caphouse, a modern colliery that witnessed more than two hundred years of coal production. Take a journey 140m underground on an Underground Tour, learn about the people and communities at the heart of the industry in the galleries, meet the ponies in the Discovery Centre, take a trip around the Nature Trail, let off some steam in the adventure playground, and top it all off with a stop at the museum's cafe. Photo: James Hardisty