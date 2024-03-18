English Tourism Week 2024: The best tourism attractions in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

English Tourism Week takes places this week (March 15 to March 24) which is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, showcasing its importance to local communities and economies.
Ran by VisitEngland, this year’s theme is ‘Supporting tourism, the heart of our communities’, highlighting the visitor economy’s social, cultural and economic impact.
In honour of the national celebration, here are 12 of the best tourist attractions across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - according to Tripadvisor.
1. The National Coal Mining Museum
Explore Caphouse, a modern colliery that witnessed more than two hundred years of coal production. Take a journey 140m underground on an Underground Tour, learn about the people and communities at the heart of the industry in the galleries, meet the ponies in the Discovery Centre, take a trip around the Nature Trail, let off some steam in the adventure playground, and top it all off with a stop at the museum's cafe. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Yorkshire Sculpture Park is a leading international centre for modern and contemporary sculpture. It is an independent charitable trust and registered museum situated in the 500-acre, 18th-century Bretton Hall estate in Wakefield. Yorkshire Sculpture Park also mounts a world-class, year-round temporary exhibitions programme including some of the world’s leading artists across five indoor galleries and the open air. Recent highlights include exhibitions by KAWS, Bill Viola, Anthony Caro, Fiona Banner, Ai Weiwei, Yinka Shonibare MBE, Joan Miró and Jaume Plensa. Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Nostell Priory
With a Georgian treasure house, landscaped gardens, parkland and stables courtyard - Nostell is one of the greatest treasure houses of the north of England, surrounded by 300 acres of parkland and gardens. Wander through the Kitchen Garden, marvel at the towering banana trees, explore acres of parkland, grab a bite in the Courtyard Café, or get your muscles moving in the Play Area. Nostell also has a shop and a second-hand bookstore. Photo: Sue Billcliffe
4. Newmillerdam Country Park
Located 3.5 miles south of Wakefield, Newmillerdam Country Park features a central lake surrounded by a surfaced path with surrounding broadleaved and coniferous woodland located on the slopes. Newmillerdam Country Park is a park for all seasons: ducklings on the lake in spring, the heady scent of flowers in summer, crisp leaves underfoot in autumn, and glittering frosts in winter. Photo: Sue Billcliffe