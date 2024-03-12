Farmer Copleys: Popular Pontefract farm wins big at prestigious Farm Retail Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Pontefract hotspot was awarded the coveted ‘Large Farm Shop of the Year’ award and the ‘Pick Your Own of the Year for 2024’ at the awards ceremony which was held this year at the Holiday Inn, in Peterborough, on March 6.

The prestigious awards were organised by the Farm Retail Association (FRA), which was formed 45 years ago to support the farming industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the huge win, Heather Copley, CEO of Farmer Copleys, said: “We’re blown away, not just winning one but two awards. It means so much to us, as these awards are voted for by our peers and I’m so pleased the efforts of the whole team have been rewarded – they truly are incredible!

Farmer Copleys' Jack Walker, Caroline WIlks, Heather Copley, Rob Copley and Ted Newton. Image: ©Russell Sach

"The FRA has been pivotal to our business, from before we even opened all those years ago and we are so proud to be a part of and celebrate the fantastic farm shop industry and incredible businesses around the UK.”

The Farm Retail Awards are judged by fellow farm retailers and celebrate the best farm shops, farm cafés and restaurants, farmers’ markets and trade suppliers in the country.

Awards were presented by Derbyshire Dairy Farmer and After-Dinner Speaker Peter Slack to outstanding farm retailers at the event (sponsored by specialist retailer COOK).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad