Farmer Copleys: Popular Pontefract farm wins big at prestigious Farm Retail Awards
The Pontefract hotspot was awarded the coveted ‘Large Farm Shop of the Year’ award and the ‘Pick Your Own of the Year for 2024’ at the awards ceremony which was held this year at the Holiday Inn, in Peterborough, on March 6.
The prestigious awards were organised by the Farm Retail Association (FRA), which was formed 45 years ago to support the farming industry.
On the huge win, Heather Copley, CEO of Farmer Copleys, said: “We’re blown away, not just winning one but two awards. It means so much to us, as these awards are voted for by our peers and I’m so pleased the efforts of the whole team have been rewarded – they truly are incredible!
"The FRA has been pivotal to our business, from before we even opened all those years ago and we are so proud to be a part of and celebrate the fantastic farm shop industry and incredible businesses around the UK.”
The Farm Retail Awards are judged by fellow farm retailers and celebrate the best farm shops, farm cafés and restaurants, farmers’ markets and trade suppliers in the country.
Awards were presented by Derbyshire Dairy Farmer and After-Dinner Speaker Peter Slack to outstanding farm retailers at the event (sponsored by specialist retailer COOK).
FRA Chair, Emma Mosey, said: “Congratulations to all of our winners whose dedication and passion is reflected in the standard of their businesses. We thank them for their commitment to the industry which they help to grow and thrive.”