Farmer Copleys shortlisted for prestigious National Farm Attractions Network award
Farmer Copleys has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Retail Offer of the Year’ category at the National Farm Attractions Network Awards 2026.
The awards are hosted by the National Farm Attractions Network (NFAN), which represents nearly 300 members and aims to champion farm and rural attractions that deliver outstanding experiences to visitors.
Tom Pearcy, NFAN Chair, said: "Each year, the standard across our industry gets higher. Being shortlisted is a true testament to the hard work and creativity of our members.
"Every attraction on this list goes above and beyond to deliver memorable experiences for visitors and we’re excited to celebrate their achievements in January”.
Winners of the annual NFAN Awards will be revealed at a special gala dinner on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at the ICC Wales, in Newport.