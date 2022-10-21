The 'Enjoying Dressage' demonstration aimed to raise cash for the Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association (WRDA) whilst also showcasing the talent of local horses and how fun dressage can be.

This event brought over 60 local dressage enthusiasts to the venue on Wood Lane, Chaplethorpe last Thursday.

The demonstration saw five riders presenting their horses at different levels of dressage training, from level one, the lowest level to level five, a medium level.

Amy Geraghty and the Fell stallion Davy peforming at the fundraiser.

Admission was free with spectators encouraged to support WRDA’s refreshment stall, raising almost £250.

The event also featured a stall from local equestrian supply shop, Nikki Moxon Equestrian, who donated to the cause.

The demonstration was hosted by Joanne Wainwright, an award-winning equestrian turned British Dressage judge and trainer who is based in Wakefield.

Joanne said: “Dressage can be seen as an elite discipline, from the evening I wanted to show that dressage is inclusive, anyone with any type, breed, shape of horse is able to train and compete in dressage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Host, Joanne Wainwright is an award-winning equestrian as well as a British Dressage judge and trainer. (Picture: British Dressage)