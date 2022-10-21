Fundraising Wakefield equestrians perform in dressage event to give a boost to riding charity
Wakefield equestrians with an interest in dressage saddled up to help trot in the funds for a riding charity.
The 'Enjoying Dressage' demonstration aimed to raise cash for the Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association (WRDA) whilst also showcasing the talent of local horses and how fun dressage can be.
This event brought over 60 local dressage enthusiasts to the venue on Wood Lane, Chaplethorpe last Thursday.
The demonstration saw five riders presenting their horses at different levels of dressage training, from level one, the lowest level to level five, a medium level.
Most Popular
Admission was free with spectators encouraged to support WRDA’s refreshment stall, raising almost £250.
The event also featured a stall from local equestrian supply shop, Nikki Moxon Equestrian, who donated to the cause.
The demonstration was hosted by Joanne Wainwright, an award-winning equestrian turned British Dressage judge and trainer who is based in Wakefield.
Joanne said: “Dressage can be seen as an elite discipline, from the evening I wanted to show that dressage is inclusive, anyone with any type, breed, shape of horse is able to train and compete in dressage.
She also spoke on the importance of showcasing local horses: “I chose to ride, train and compete a horse that is not the stereotypical dressage horse, allowing people to observe the training shows all horses have strengths and weaknesses regardless of what make they are, it’s more about managing our own expectation and our horses capabilities to make dressage more enjoyable.”