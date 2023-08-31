Have a ball! 12 of the best dog park and off-lead areas in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews
Treat your furry friend to an exciting new adventure this Autumn in one of the district’s best dog park and off-lead areas, as picked by Google Reviews.
By Kara McKune
Published 31st Aug 2023, 19:00 BST
There's no shortage of great dog parks and off-lead green areas that encourage new exploration with your furry friend across the district.
From family parks, to hidden fields, agility courses to fenced woodland - here are 12 of the best dog-friendly areas for a new exciting walk across Wakefield and the five towns, according to Google Reviews.
