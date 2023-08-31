News you can trust since 1852
Here are 12 of the best dog-friendly areas across the district. Picture: Steve Clancy Photography/Getty ImagesHere are 12 of the best dog-friendly areas across the district. Picture: Steve Clancy Photography/Getty Images
Have a ball! 12 of the best dog park and off-lead areas in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

Treat your furry friend to an exciting new adventure this Autumn in one of the district’s best dog park and off-lead areas, as picked by Google Reviews.
By Kara McKune
Published 31st Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

There's no shortage of great dog parks and off-lead green areas that encourage new exploration with your furry friend across the district.

From family parks, to hidden fields, agility courses to fenced woodland - here are 12 of the best dog-friendly areas for a new exciting walk across Wakefield and the five towns, according to Google Reviews.

Dog park Green Park Ave, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6EE

1. Green Park

Dog park Green Park Ave, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6EE

Bookable off-lead area. Moor Knoll Ln, East Ardsley, Wakefield WF3 2DX

2. RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch

Bookable off-lead area. Moor Knoll Ln, East Ardsley, Wakefield WF3 2DX

Dog park and off-lead area Moor Top Ln, Flockton Moor, Wakefield WF4 4BU

3. Happy Meadows

Dog park and off-lead area Moor Top Ln, Flockton Moor, Wakefield WF4 4BU

Dog park and agility course Opposite Blacker Hall Farm, Branch Rd, Calder Grove, Wakefield WF4 3DN

4. Let The Dogs Run

Dog park and agility course Opposite Blacker Hall Farm, Branch Rd, Calder Grove, Wakefield WF4 3DN

